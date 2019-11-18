Arrests

11/7 at 4:39 p.m. Jonathan H. Langley, 32, of Bowdoin Pines Road, Bowdoin, was arrested on Washington Street by Officer Gregory McCarthy on a charge of violating conditions of release.

11/9 at 1:03 a.m. Brandon D. Priest, 35, of Augusta, was arrested on Interstate 295 by Sgt. Michael Moorhouse on a charge of operating under the influence.

11/9 at 10:19 p.m. August J. Darge, 56, of Canaan, was arrested on Interstate 295 by Officer Steven Milton on a charge of operating under the influence.

11/10 at 1:53 a.m. Naomi E. Longworth, 44, of Percy Street, was arrested on Durham Road by Officer Malcolm Marshall on a charge of operating under the influence.

11/16 at 11:53 p.m. Ali Ahmed Ali, 19, of Riverton Drive, Portland, was arrested on County Way by Officer Joshua Bernie on charges of disorderly conduct, minor consuming liquor, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and failure to provide correct name, address and date of birth.

Summonses

11/17 at 3:08 p.m. Adreena I. Adams, 24, of Lewiston, was issued a summons on Mallett Drive by Officer Emily Lopez on a charge of habitual motor vehicle offender.

11/17 at 10:11 p.m. Daniel A. Johns, 23, of Genther Way, Topsham, was issued a summons on Route 196 by Officer Garrett Decker on charges of operating after suspension and violating conditions of release.

Fire calls

11/7 at 11:19 a.m. Accident on Poland Range Road.

11/8 at 7:24 a.m. Accident on Flying Point Road.

11/8 at 1:24 p.m. Accident on Marietta Lane.

11/8 at 2:34 p.m. Accident on Flying Point Road.

11/9 at 7:01 a.m. Accident on Durham Road.

11/9 at 7:25 a.m. Criminal threatening on Five Islands Road.

11/9 at 6:12 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Wardtown Road.

11/9 at 10:05 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

11/11 at 6:04 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

11/11 at 6:21 p.m. Accident on Wolfe’s Neck Road.

11/11 at 6:39 p.m. Accident on Mallett Drive.

11/11 at 6:55 p.m. Accident on Harpswell Road.

11/12 at 7:37 a.m. Accident on Bent Ridge Drive.

11/12 at 11:09 a.m. Accident on Main Street.

11/12 at 4:14 p.m. Accident on Main Street.

11/12 at 11:29 p.m. Accident on East Main Street.

11/13 at 6:33 a.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

11/13 at 10:48 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

11/13 at 2:18 p.m. Accident on Durham Road.

11/13 at 3:42 p.m. Accident on Gurnet Road.

11/13 at 10:38 p.m. Accident on Bath Road.

11/14 at 6:57 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Durham Road.

11/16 at 3:42 p.m. Accident on Desert Road.

11/16 at 4:50 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Durham Road.

11/16 at 9:15 p.m. Accident on Depot Street.

11/16 at 10:10 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

11/17 at 9:58 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

11/17 at 12:17 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Mallett Drive.

11/17 at 7:56 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Interstate 295.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 45 calls from Nov. 7-18.

