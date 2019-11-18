HARPSWELL — A fire on Sunset Cove Road early Sunday morning left two families homeless.

Sunset Cove Road is located off Harpswell Neck Road (Route 123).

The sound of smoke detectors woke a couple who live in a mobile home at 98 Sunset Cove Road shortly before 1 a.m., said Harpswell Neck Fire Chief David Mercier. The family escaped, along with a dog through a bedroom window.

Mercier said the fire destroyed the mobile home and spread to a second mobile home, causing damage. The family living there was able to get out safely as well. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the kitchen and living room area. While some of the family’s belongings could be salvaged, Mercier said he doesn’t know if the home can be repaired.

Both homes were insured, Mercier said. He didn’t know if the families renting the homes had renters insurance. The American Red Cross is assisting one of the families.

Firefighters, who came from Harpswell’s two other fire departments and from Brunswick, had the brunt of the fire out in about an hour. It was only 17 degrees outside as crews worked another four hours to make sure the flames were completely extinguished.

“Water supply and manpower are always a challenge,” Mercier said.

He said the damage is too extensive for fire investigators to determine what caused the fire. It isn’t considered suspicious.

