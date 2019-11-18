WESTBROOK

A Holiday Fair will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Prides Corner Congregational Church, 235 Pride St.

The event will feature handmade crafts, baked goods and a silent auction, featuring themed gift baskets and gift certificates. Supper items, including chowder, soup, and hot dogs, will be available for purchase.

For more details, go to [email protected] or call 797-4636.

SPRINGVALE

A Holiday Fair will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the First Baptist Church of Springvale at 429 Main St.

There will be a limited number of fresh Maine Balsam fir wreaths in the Greens Room, handcrafted holiday decorations, a treasures room, kids craft corner, food, jewelry and a cookie walk. Brunch items will be available for purchase from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., including coffee, breakfast sandwiches, muffins, scones, followed by breakfast casseroles at 9:30 a.m. and a lunch of soup and cornbread at 11 a.m.

For more details, call 324-4918 or email [email protected]

NORTH BERWICK

The North Berwick Congregational Church Women’s Fellowship will hold its annual Christmas Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church at 15 High St.

There will be a cookie walk, bake table, book table, jewelry, greens/swags, knitted items and a Christmas white elephant table. Luncheon items also will be available for a small fee.

CUMBERLAND

A Holiday Craft Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the West Cumberland United Methodist Church, 5 Upper Methodist Road.

The event will features crafts and gifts, a white elephant table, a cookie walk, silent auction. A spaghetti dinner also will be available, as well as sandwiches and hot dogs.

YORK

A Holiday Faire will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Christopher’s Church at 4 Barrell Lane.

The event will include a greens’ room, a Made in Maine booth, Christmas decorations, jewelry and accessories, a children’s shop and kids room, baked goods, raffle items and a silent auction. Café items also will be available, featuring lobster rolls, chowder, hamburgers and hot dogs.

GORHAM

An Old Fashion Christmas Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the West Gorham Union Church at 190 Ossipee Trail on Route 25.

The event will include sales of crafts, baked goods, candy, slightly used Christmas decorations, jewelry, handmade knitted items, quilted items, RADA knives and raffle items.

There also will be a kids shopping room, no moms or dads allowed and items gift-wrapped with help from adults.

Lunch items, including fish chowder, ham salad sandwiches, sweets and drinks will be sold, as well as coffee and donuts.

