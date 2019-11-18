WASHINGTON — A federal appeals panel is voicing skepticism over the Justice Department’s claim it can defy Congress’ request for secret material from the Mueller report.

Two of the three judges who heard arguments at a hearing Monday seemed prepared to order at least some of the material sought by the House for its impeachment inquiry to be turned over.

The House Judiciary Committee is seeking grand jury testimony and other details redacted from the public version of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Last month, a judge ordered the Justice Department to turn over the redacted material, but the Trump administration appealed.

One judge suggested the House needed the information since the Mueller report left Congress to decide whether President Donald Trump obstructed the Russia probe.

Trump calls the probe a “witch hunt.”

