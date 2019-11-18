WASHINGTON — A federal appeals panel is voicing skepticism over the Justice Department’s claim it can defy Congress’ request for secret material from the Mueller report.
Two of the three judges who heard arguments at a hearing Monday seemed prepared to order at least some of the material sought by the House for its impeachment inquiry to be turned over.
The House Judiciary Committee is seeking grand jury testimony and other details redacted from the public version of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
Last month, a judge ordered the Justice Department to turn over the redacted material, but the Trump administration appealed.
One judge suggested the House needed the information since the Mueller report left Congress to decide whether President Donald Trump obstructed the Russia probe.
Trump calls the probe a “witch hunt.”
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Reports: 3 killed in shooting at Oklahoma Walmart
-
Nation & World
Judges appear skeptical of DOJ claim parts of Mueller report must remain secret
-
The Forecaster
Cumberland Police Beat: Nov. 21
-
The Forecaster
Portland Police Logs: Nov. 20
-
Arts & Entertainment
Paul McCartney to headline Glastonbury festival
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.