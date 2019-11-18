On Oct 30, Armenian lobbying groups held an event for Masis Mayilian, a representative of Armenian separatist regime in occupied Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

Russia tried to undermine U.S. by interfering in our elections, invading of Ukraine, Syria and expanding in Caucasus with the help of its proxy state of Armenia. Since 1991, Armenia has been Moscow’ staunch ally by hosting Russia’s No. 102 Military Base. With Russia’s military support, Armenia also sustains its occupation of Nagorno Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

We must turn our backs to stooges of Russian imperialism and war criminals perpetrating crimes against our allies in Caucasus. I urge my elected officials to decry Mayilian’s visit to the Hill and speak out against Armenian aggression against Azerbaijan, highlighted in UN SC resolutions 822, 853, 874 and 884!

Tarlan Ahmadov

Falmouth

