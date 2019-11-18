Yonder Mountain String Band

8 p.m. Thursday. Port City Music Hall, 505 Congress St., Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show, $40 preferred seating, 18-plus. portcitymusichall.com

Yonder Mountain String Band has been redefining the genre of bluegrass for more than two decades. The Colorado quintet has a stack of albums, and you’ll likely hear several songs from their most recent one, “Love. Ain’t Love,” which includes a fantastic take on the 1972 King Harvest hit “Dancing in the Moonlight.” Acoustic trio Drunken Hearts open the show.

Kaki King

8 p.m. Friday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com

Listening to an album by guitarist Kaki King is an enthralling experience, but seeing her live is even better. King’s percussive playing style and scintillating compositions earned her a Golden Globe nomination for best original score for the work she did on the “Into the Wild” soundtrack. Head to One Longfellow Square on Friday night and hear for yourself the jaw-dropping brilliance that is King and her body of work.

Railroad Earth

8 p.m. Saturday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

“The Great Divide” is the brand new single from a New Jersey band that’s been making a blend of rock, bluegrass, Americana and improvisational music since the release of its debut album, “The Black Bear Sessions,” in 2001. Americana act Upstate opens the show with songs from its latest album, “Healing.”

