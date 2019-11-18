MEDFORD, Mass. — Erica DeCandido had 15 points and six rebounds as Tufts cruised to a 76-45 win over the University of New England in a women’s basketball game on Monday evening.

Tufts, the No. 2 ranked team in the D3hoops.com national poll, improves to 3-0. UNE falls to 3-1.

Abby Cavallaro scored 14 points for the Nor’easters, who trailed 38-17 at the half.

Sofia Rosa added 13 points and eight rebounds, while Emily Briggs chipped in 11 points and Erin Poindexter McHan had 10 for Tufts.

POLL: Notre Dame’s 12-year run in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll is over.

The Irish fell out of the AP Top 25 on Monday for the first time since the end of the 2006-07 season, ending a streak of 234 consecutive weeks being ranked. It was the third longest active streak behind UConn (492) and Baylor (302).

While the Irish dropped out of the rankings, Oregon remained No. 1. The Ducks received 27 of the 29 first-place votes. Baylor was second, receiving the other two first-place votes, followed by Stanford, Connecticut and South Carolina. The Gamecocks moved up one spot, switching places with No. 6 Texas A&M. Oregon State, Louisville, Maryland and Mississippi State round out the top 10.

Gonzaga, Tennessee and West Virginia entered the poll this week in the bottom three places, with Arizona State and Texas also dropping out. The Longhorns had the seventh longest active streak (77).

MEN’S BASKETBALL

(3) MICHIGAN STATE 94, CHARLESTON SOUTHERN 46: Xavier Tillman scored a career-high 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to help the Spartans (3-1) tune up with a win over the Buccaneers (1-4) in East Lansing, Michigan.

The Spartans (3-1) were without starting forward Aaron Henry, who rolled both ankles in last week’s win over then-No. 12 Seton Hall, in the on-campus game that is part of the Maui Invitational.

Michigan State’s Gabe Brown made his first career start in place of Henry and the sophomore scored a season-high 12 points. Freshman Rocket Watts had a season-high 11 points, making another start in place of injured Joshua Langford.

Cassius Winston added 11 points and eight assists for the Spartans. He told their fans they’re keeping him going while dealing with the death of his brother earlier this month.

(9) KENTUCKY 82, UTAH VALLEY 74: Ashton Hagans scored a career-high 26 points, and the Wildcats (3-1) survived another close game against what should have been a lesser opponent, beating the Wolverines (3-2) in Lexington, Kentucky.

The Wildcats dropped out of the No. 1 spot in The Associated Press Top 25 after losing at home to Evansville last week, and they had to overcome a late surge to hold off the Wolverines.

POLLS: Duke has moved to No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll following Kentucky’s surprising loss to Evansville.

The Blue Devils received 52 first-place votes from a 65-member media panel in the poll released Monday. No. 2 Louisville received eight first-place votes and No. 3 Michigan State, the preseason No. 1, had four.

Kansas and North Carolina rounded out the top five, with No. 7 Virginia receiving the final first-place vote.

FOOTBALL

ALABAMA: The team surgeon said Tua Tagovailoa’s prognosis was “excellent” after the quarterback underwent surgery to repair a dislocated hip, although there is no timeline for Tagovailoa’s recovery.

Dr. Lyle Cain said Tagovailoa is expected to recover fully after Monday’s surgery in Houston – probably the best possible news the QB could have received about the devastating season-ending injury, which has cast a cloud over his football future.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous