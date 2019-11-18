HOUSTON — James Harden scored 36 points, Russell Westbrook had 28 points and a triple-double, and the Houston Rockets coasted to their eighth straight win, 132-108 over the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night.

Westbrook had 13 rebounds and 10 assists for his third triple-double of the season and the 141st of his career after sitting out to rest in Houston’s last game on Saturday night.

The Rockets led by double digits for most of this one on a night they got starters Clint Capela and Danuel House back after both players had missed time with injuries.

Capela added a season-high 22 points and had 20 rebounds to become the first Rocket to have at least 20 rebounds in four straight games since Hall of Famer Elvin Hayes in 1971. Hayes sat courtside with fellow Hakeem Olajuwon to witness Capela’s big game.

KNICKS 123, CAVALIERS 105: Julius Randle scored 30 points, Marcus Morris Sr. added 23 and New York won at home.

R.J. Barrett added 15 points and Damyean Dotson had 11 for New York.

Kevin Porter Jr. led Cleveland with 18 points. Collin Sexton and Alfonzo McKinnie each had 14.

BUCKS 115, BULLS 101: Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 10 rebounds, and Milwaukee won in Chicago for its fourth straight victory.

Brook Lopez added 19 points and 10 rebounds as Milwaukee won for the eighth time in nine games. The Bucks also beat the Bulls 124-115 on Thursday in Milwaukee.

Antetokounmpo was 13 for 22 in his 13th consecutive double-double to begin the season. It’s the longest active streak in the NBA.

PACERS 115, NETS 86: Aaron Holiday had career highs with 24 points and 13 assists, Domantas Sabonis added 16 points and a career-high 18 rebounds, and Indiana cruised to a victory over Brooklyn in New York.

Justin Holiday chipped in 20 points while T.J. Warren added 19 for the Pacers, who snapped a two-game losing streak.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 28 points and Jarrett Allen finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Nets, who played without Kyrie Irving for a second straight game and were held to their lowest point total of the season.

Irving injured his right shoulder while Brooklyn went 2-3 on its road trip.

NOTES

KINGS: Sacramento guard Buddy Hield has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for kicking the ball into the stands following the Kings’ victory over Boston.

The ball bounced toward midcourt after Marcus Smart’s potential winning shot bounced off the rim Sunday. Hield chased it down and kicked it into the crowd.

