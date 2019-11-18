Ice Skating

3-9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 3-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The Rink at Thompson’s Point, 10 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, $8, $5 for 5 and under, $3 rental skates. therinkatthompsonspoint.com

One reason to rejoice in the colder weather is that the Rink at Thompson’s Point is open for the season with upwards of 10,000 square feet of ice ready for you to twirl around on. They’ve also got plenty of spots where you can warm up, and the snack bar and yurt bar are stocked with all sorts of treats. College students, take note, every Thursday is college night, and $7 gets you skate admission and rental skates.

Tree Lighting Ceremony

6:45 p.m. Friday. L.L. Bean Flagship Campus, 95 Main St., Freeport. llbean.com

Need a little pre-Thanksgiving holiday cheer to get the peppermint flowing through your veins? Get your fa-la-la’s in Freeport as L.L. Bean flips the switch on tens of thousands of sparking lights. You can also get in on an early visit with Santa and his reindeer, and enjoy free hot cocoa. The photo ops will be endless and the cheer contagious. Sounds tree-mendous.

Roller Skating

8-10:30 p.m. Friday; noon to 4 p.m. and 8-10:30 p.m. Saturday; noon to 4 p.m. Sunday; and 7:30-10 p.m. (adults only) on Tuesday. Through Dec. 9. Happy Wheels Skate Center, 331 Warren Ave., Portland, $6.50, $7, free for three and under with free rentals. happywheelsme.com

In case you haven’t heard the news, Happy Wheels Skate Center will be closing on Dec. 15. If you’ve never been, do yourself a favor and make it a point to get there. If you’re already a fan, be sure to show them some love one more time as you whiz around the rink, hit the snack bar and play some video games. Roller skate rentals are $2, and inlines are $3. But the memories – those are priceless. Let the good times roll.

