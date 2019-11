A visual story: Two years on, CMP billing saga still confounds Here's where things stand a few months before regulators are expected to make a final decision.

Blistering analysis faults CMP for poor management, system defects A report by the Maine Office of the Public Advocate criticizes Central Maine Power for failing to fix a defective billing and metering system that resulted in thousands of inaccurate bills, and recommends hiring a third party to oversee proper testing.

Public advocate’s study of high bills blames CMP’s meter and billing systems The findings, which will be presented to regulators Friday, contradict a report released Tuesday by the PUC staff that attribute the spike to cold weather and a rate increase.

PUC staff blames frigid weather, high usage for jump in many CMP customers' bills The conclusion of the Maine Public Utilities Commission's staff affirms an earlier analysis by an independent auditor, that bills spiked along with power use in the winter of 2017-18.

CMP offers $6 million fund to compensate customers with disputed bills Seeking to restore confidence and move past its billing system controversy, Central Maine Power proposes establishing the fund for frustrated customers and partnering with Efficiency Maine to troubleshoot complaints.

Public hearing in Farmington brings more angry CMP customers From borrowing money to pay a $1,100-plus electric bill to complaints about service to harassment to sell property for a 145-mile transmission line, customers vent their feelings to the Public Utilities Commission.

CMP executive: Legislator wrongly maligns electric utility The president and CEO of the transmission and distribution company defends his company's performance, and says a lawmaker's criticism was 'inaccurate and inflammatory.'

Ex-Gov. Baldacci, board member of CMP’s parent, says company should make customers whole The former 2-term Democratic governor says he feels strongly that Central Maine Power should work to reconcile with ratepayers who may have been unfairly over-billed.

Maine utility regulators agree to more tests of CMP’s billing system Public Advocate Barry Hobbins, who represents ratepayers' interests in PUC proceedings, wants to look into complaints made by Central Maine Power customers since last spring.

Our View: Latest fiasco feeds doubts about CMP Who comes first, stockholders or customers? The flawed rollout of a new billing system fuels legitimate questions about accountability.

Bill Nemitz: Former Gov. Baldacci, a board member, hides from questions about CMP Democrat John Baldacci, now a corporate leader for Central Maine Power's parent corporation, has little to say about the company's mistreatment of its customers.

Gov. Mills says CMP’s failure to address its billing problems is ‘unacceptable’ State leaders respond to a Press Herald/Sunday Telegram investigation detailing how the utility misled the public about its troubled new billing system that left thousands of customers angry and frustrated.