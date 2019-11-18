The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to be the lifeline for patients in need this holiday season by making an appointment to give blood or platelets. Those who come out to give Nov. 18-Dec. 18 will also receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane.

To donate, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Brunswick: Nov. 29, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion Post 20, 1 Columbus Drive; Dec. 2, noon to 5 p.m., Morong Brunswick, 314 Bath Road; Dec. 6, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Parkview Adventist Medical Center, 329 Maine St.

Freeport: Nov. 20, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mid Coast FCU, 186 Lower Main St.; Dec. 12, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Freeport Community Center, 53 Depot St.

Bath: Dec. 11, 1-6 p.m., Saint Mary’s Church, 144 Lincoln St.

Bowdoin: Dec. 11, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., FHC Inc., 1201 Main St.

Bowdoinham: Nov. 26, noon to 5 p.m., Mason Village 26, 13 Main St.

Topsham: Nov. 23, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mid Coast Presbyterian Church, 84 Main St.; Dec. 16 1-6 p.m., ARC Mid Coast Chapter, 16 Community Way; Dec. 7, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Mount Ararat High School, 73 Eagles Way.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: