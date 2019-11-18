FALMOUTH — An alpine and nordic ski swap and sale will be held at Falmouth Middle School, 52 Woodville Road, from 9 a.m.-noon on Sunday, Nov. 24.
New and used skis and equipment will be available; anyone with gear to sell should call or text 603-773-8648 for pickup.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
The Forecaster
Bath Police Beat: Nov. 22
-
The Forecaster
Bath Housing marks 50th anniversary as rental costs rise
-
Times Record Opinion
Maine Beacon: 5,752 Mainers now receiving treatment for substance use under Medicaid expansion
-
Arts & Entertainment
Blue Ivy follows parents Jay-Z and Beyoncé into award-winning songwriting
-
Times Record Opinion
The MaineWire: Maine should end the practice of home equity theft