FALMOUTH — An alpine and nordic ski swap and sale will be held at Falmouth Middle School, 52 Woodville Road, from 9 a.m.-noon on Sunday, Nov. 24.

New and used skis and equipment will be available; anyone with gear to sell should call or text 603-773-8648 for pickup.

filed under:
falmouth maine, Forecaster briefs, skiing
Related Stories
Latest Articles