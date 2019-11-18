Arrests
No arrests were reported for the period Nov. 11-17.
Summonses
11/16 at 1:20 p.m. John Michael Entwistle, 56, of Mill Street, Raymond, was issued a summons on East Elm Street by Officer Derek Lucas on a charge of operating after suspension.
Fire calls
11/12 at 4:41 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.
11/12 at 11:29 p.m. Accident on East Main Street.
11/13 at 4:38 p.m. Accident on Lafayette Street.
11/13 at 9:35 p.m. Missing person on Almonte Avenue.
11/15 at 6:39 a.m. Structural fire on Cornfield Point Road.
11/16 at 11:44 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.
11/16 at 9:17 p.m. Assist Freeport.
11/16 at 9:45 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on U.S. Route 1.
11/16 at 10:10 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.
EMS
Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 19 calls from Nov. 11-17.
