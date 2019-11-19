PORTLAND — The Treasury Office will stay open until 6:30 p.m. two times a month now through March.

The city will track transactions during the test period at the office, which processes vehicle and boat registrations and collects property taxes and stormwater payments. The extended hours may be increased if there proves to be a demand.

Extended hours will occur Wednesdays: Nov. 20, Dec. 4, Dec. 18, Jan. 15, Jan. 29, Feb. 5, Feb. 19, March 4 and March 18.

The city is also in the process of implementing software to improve wait times for Treasury Office customers. The technology will allow customers to determine the least busiest time to visit, see wait times in real time, sit until called to the counter, and even go away and come back at a more preferable time.

Auto registration renewals and property tax payments can be done online.

