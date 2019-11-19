GORHAM — Thirty volunteers are pitching in so no one goes without a traditional turkey meal on Thanksgiving in Gorham and beyond. They’ll even deliver.

This is the tenth year for the dinner provided by local donors and volunteers and organized by Roxanne Moody. The restaurant, owned by her daughter, Heather Moody, donates the use of the facility.

Several workers have volunteered since the inception of the meal, including Thad Moody, Roxanne’s husband. He said he’ll arrive at the bagel shop in the wee hours next Thursday.

“I cook the turkeys,” he said, adding that his wife is in charge at the event. “I just take marching orders,” he said.

The menu includes the works – roast turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, squash, peas, carrots, cranberry sauce and homemade pies. “Everything is fresh,” Thad Moody said.

Fire Chief Robert Lefebvre will arrive at 6 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day to carve the turkeys, Moody said. Jim Liberty will assist Roxanne Moody with preparations all day Wednesday and on Thanksgiving Day will report at 8 a.m.

Last year the volunteers roasted 150 pounds of turkey and mashed 50 pounds of potatoes, which were peeled by Fire Department personnel.

Volunteers dished up more than 100 meals last year, with a capacity to serve 130. In the nine previous years, the volunteers have fed more than 1,000 people, Moody said.

The meal is free but donations will be accepted for the Gorham Ecumenical Food Pantry. Last year, the meal generated $932 for the pantry.

Diners can eat in, pick up meals, or request deliveries within a radius of 15 miles of Gorham Village to Portland, South Portland, Scarborough, Standish, Westbrook and Windham.

“The drivers – I can’t tell you enough about them,” Thad Moody said.

For reservations, contact Roxanne Moody at 839-4516 or email [email protected]

