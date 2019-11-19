NORWAY — Friends of Deering Oaks has received a $5,000 donation from Norway Savings Bank for its effort to install a sculpture memorializing the great black jawk that lived in Deering Oaks Park last winter.

The hawk, native to South America, was the first seen this far north. During a January snowstorm, a passerby found it on the ground, and after 10 days of medical treatment at Avian Haven Wild Bird Rehabilitation Center, it succumbed to severe frostbite and was euthanized.

“When we heard about the hawk and efforts of Avian Haven to save its life, we knew we wanted to help,” said Patricia Weigel, president and CEO of Norway Savings Bank. “Maine is full of unique stories like these and we want to be a part of commemorating them.”

