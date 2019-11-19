Thank you for your pithy reporting of the Nov. 13 congressional hearings.

The hearings were instrumental in helping me to develop a timeline of critical events, starting with the April Ukraine elections to the May-June appropriation of military assistance, the July phone call and the August whistleblower report, followed shortly thereafter by the Sept. 11 release of military assistance.

From what I have read in the international press, our NATO allies have appropriated far more funding in support of Ukrainian aspirations of sovereignty than has the United States.

Political meddling in the domestic affairs of a nation should not be condoned, especially when the intent is to sow unwarranted discord that results in jeopardizing U.S. and NATO security.

Meridy Lippoldt

Portland

