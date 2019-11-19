Thank you for your pithy reporting of the Nov. 13 congressional hearings.
The hearings were instrumental in helping me to develop a timeline of critical events, starting with the April Ukraine elections to the May-June appropriation of military assistance, the July phone call and the August whistleblower report, followed shortly thereafter by the Sept. 11 release of military assistance.
From what I have read in the international press, our NATO allies have appropriated far more funding in support of Ukrainian aspirations of sovereignty than has the United States.
Political meddling in the domestic affairs of a nation should not be condoned, especially when the intent is to sow unwarranted discord that results in jeopardizing U.S. and NATO security.
Meridy Lippoldt
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: Domestic abuse destroys lives even when it doesn’t end them
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Political dog fight rages on with no end in sight
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Today’s students not prepared for the real world
-
The Forecaster
Traffic-calming measures draw mixed opinions from North Yarmouth residents
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Sowing unwarranted discord jeopardizes U.S. security
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.