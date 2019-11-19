BIDDEFORD – Karen Marie (Norden) Poulin, 59, formerly of Portland, passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough after a long illness.

Born on Nov. 8, 1960, Karen was the daughter of the late Philip and Suzanne (Francis) Norden. She graduated from Deering High School where she excelled in school, especially in the arts.

The highlight and honor of Karen’s life was in 1991 when her daughter, Amanda was born. In her earlier years Karen worked at Brighton Medical Center and Bornstein and Hovermale. Karen loved to travel and enjoyed going to Aruba. She was an avid cook and often referred to the popular Cookbook by Marjorie Standish. People especially enjoyed her apple brownies and banana bread.

Karen was predeceased by her parents.

She is survived by her daughter, Amanda Petrin and her husband, Tim; sisters, Cheryl Norden and Justine Norden, brother, Steven Norden; and uncle, David Francis. She is also survived by several extended family members and friends.

Visiting Hours celebrating Karen’s life will be held on Thursday, Nov. 21 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Prayers will be recited at the funeral home on Friday, Nov. 22 at 10:15 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. funeral service at St. Joseph Church, 673 Stevens Avenue, Portland. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland. Following services, relatives and friends are invited to a reception at the funeral home. To view Karen’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

Donations in honor of Karen are accepted at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.

