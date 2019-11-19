SOUTH PORTLAND — Give back this Thanksgiving season by participating in “Pies for Preble,” an evening of pie-making at First Congregational Church, 301 Cottage Road. The annual event will be from 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, and helps fund the Thanksgiving dinner being served at Preble Street Resource Center.

The event is once again hosted by Ellen Clancy, who in an email said last year participants made 60 pies and she is “hoping to beat that total this year.” To prepare for the anticipated cornucopia of pies, Scratch Bakery is donating 70 boxes.

Volunteers should bring materials for the pie or pies they wish to make, including disposable tins. Children are welcome; crafts and activities will be provided for them.

To RSVP email Clancy at [email protected] or call or text her at 808-3431.

