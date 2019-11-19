Portland

Wed.  11/20  4 p.m.  Portland Development Corporation  CH

Wed.  11/20  4 p.m.  Public Art Committee  PPL

Wed.  11/20  5 p.m.  Historic Preservation Board  CH

Wed.  11/20  5:30 p.m.  Sustainability and Transportation Committee  CH

Wed.  11/20  6 p.m.  2019 District Meeting – District 5  196 Allen Ave.

Wed.  11/20  6:15 p.m.  Peaks Island Council  380 Congress St.

Thur.  11/21  9 a.m.  Emergency Shelter Assessment Committee  1 City Center

Thur.  11/21  1 p.m.  Maine Continuum of Care  TBA

Thur.  11/21  6:30 p.m.  Zoning Board of Appeals  CH

Mon.  11/25  5 p.m.  Residential Property Owner Revaluation Forum  PPL

Mon.  11/25  5:30 p.m.  Rental Housing Advisory Committee  CH

Mon.  11/25  6 p.m.  Portland Water District Board of Trustees  225 Douglass St.

Tues.  11/26  4 p.m.  Board of Harbor Commissioners Workshop  2 Portland Fish Pier, Suite 105

Tues.  11/26  4:30 p.m.  Planning Board Meeting  CH

Tues.  11/26  5:30 p.m.  Joint Economic Development and Health & Human Services Committees  CH

Tues.  11/26  7 p.m.  Planning Board Public Hearing  CH

