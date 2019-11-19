Portland
Wed. 11/20 4 p.m. Portland Development Corporation CH
Wed. 11/20 4 p.m. Public Art Committee PPL
Wed. 11/20 5 p.m. Historic Preservation Board CH
Wed. 11/20 5:30 p.m. Sustainability and Transportation Committee CH
Wed. 11/20 6 p.m. 2019 District Meeting – District 5 196 Allen Ave.
Wed. 11/20 6:15 p.m. Peaks Island Council 380 Congress St.
Thur. 11/21 9 a.m. Emergency Shelter Assessment Committee 1 City Center
Thur. 11/21 1 p.m. Maine Continuum of Care TBA
Thur. 11/21 6:30 p.m. Zoning Board of Appeals CH
Mon. 11/25 5 p.m. Residential Property Owner Revaluation Forum PPL
Mon. 11/25 5:30 p.m. Rental Housing Advisory Committee CH
Mon. 11/25 6 p.m. Portland Water District Board of Trustees 225 Douglass St.
Tues. 11/26 4 p.m. Board of Harbor Commissioners Workshop 2 Portland Fish Pier, Suite 105
Tues. 11/26 4:30 p.m. Planning Board Meeting CH
Tues. 11/26 5:30 p.m. Joint Economic Development and Health & Human Services Committees CH
Tues. 11/26 7 p.m. Planning Board Public Hearing CH
