The identity of the man killed in last week’s mobile home fire in Troy has been released by the state Fire Marshal’s Office.

The victim has been identified as James Mohr, 42, who was a resident of the mobile home at 159 North Dixmont Road in Troy, according to a post on the agency’s Facebook page.

Mohr had previously been reported to be 45 years old, and the trailer was previously reported to be located at 154 North Dixmont Road.

The single-wide mobile home was fully engulfed in flames on Wednesday by the time firefighters arrived on the scene at 4:26 p.m., according to Fire Chief Daniel Nealley. When they entered the trailer, firefighters discovered Mohr’s body in the back bedroom.

Mohr’s body was removed from the bedroom before he died at the scene, according to the Facebook post. The fire started in the living room but the cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

In an interview last Thursday, Nealley said that “careless smoking” was a possible cause.

Firefighters from Burnham, Dixmont, Thorndike, Troy and Unity responded to the call, along with Unity Ambulance.

