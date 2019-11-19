The Maine Human Rights Commission has found that Uber discriminated against a blind Falmouth woman when one of its drivers refused her a ride because she was accompanied by her guide dog.

Members of the commission voted Monday there were “reasonable grounds” that the ride-sharing service discriminated against Patricia Sarchi on the basis of her disability.

Sarchi had an Uber ride called for her by a Portland manicurist after an appointment in January 2017, according to a September report from a commission investigator.

When the car arrived, the driver told Sarchi she could not get in because she had her guide dog. The driver would not let Sarchi in his vehicle even after the manicurist explained he could not refuse her because the dog was Sarchi’s service animal.

Sarchi was later charged $5 by Uber as a cancelled ride fee.

People with service animals cannot be segregated from other members of the public because of the animal’s presence, according to the report. Service animals must be allowed in places of public accommodation where other members of the public are allowed.

The investigator dismissed Uber’s claims that it was shielded from the discrimination claim because it is not a place of public accommodation and that it has no liability because its drivers are contractors, not employees.

Commission members will attempt to reach conciliation with Uber to resolve the case.

Kristin Aiello, managing attorney at Disability Rights of Maine representing Sarchi, said the commission correctly found for her client.

“As an entity that offers services to the general public, Uber is a public accommodation and must comply with the law,” Aiello said in a written statement.

“Ms. Sarchi is pleased with the finding from the Maine Human Rights Commission and hopes it will help educate the public and open doors for people with disabilities,” Aiello added.

“She is prepared to participate in the conciliation process with Uber and the Maine Human Rights Commission.”

This story will be updated.

