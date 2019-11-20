WESTBROOK — The City Council Monday approved spending an additional $21,386, or 2.8%, to the Greater Portland Transit District for regional bus service. The increase brings the city’s total cost in the district’s 2020 budget to $795,835.

“The percentage change for Westbrook compares favorably to the two other municipal members,” City Administrator Jerre Bryant wrote in the city’s position papers for the meeting. Portland and Famouth are the other two members.

Annual contributions are based on route mileage and the net cost of service to each municipality and its population.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: