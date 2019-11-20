Arrests

Lori L. Hummer, 50, Gray Road, Gorham, on Sept. 12 on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drug and violating condition of release, on Tow Path Road.

Joshua B. Scott, 35, Allen Avenue, Buxton, on Sept. 12 on charges of operating after suspension, failure to give correct name, address or date of birth, eluding an officer, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, violating condition of release and failure to appear, on Webster Road.

Roy A. Stuart, 60, Buck Street, Gorham, on Sept. 12 on a charge of cruelty to animals, in Gorham.

Christopher L. Duchaine, 35, Finn Parker Road, Gorham, on Sept. 12 on a charge of disorderly conduct-loud noise, on Finn Parker Road.

Daniel S. Barriault, 34, Forest Avenue, Portland, on Sept. 14 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol)-no test, on Main Street.

Zachery A. Conway, 27, South Street, Gorham, on Sept. 14 on charges of domestic violence assault, stalking, obstructing report of crime and operating under the influence (alcohol), on State Street.

Jacob A. Earles-Mitchell,18, Huston Road, Gorham, on Sept. 15 on a charge of allowing a minor to possess or consume, in Gorham.

Raymond P. Boivin, 41, School Street, Gorham, on Sept. 16 on charges of violating condition of release, forgery and probation hold-officer, in Gorham.

Allison R. MacFeat, 22, Sebago Lake Road, Gorham, on Sept. 19 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), in Gorham.

Alexis M. Petty, 20, Windham Center Road, Windham on Sept. 21 on charges of operating after suspension, operating under the influence (drugs or combo)-one prior, illegal transportation liquor by a minor, violating condition of release and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, on Ossipee Trail.

Deborah S. Frothingham, 38, Millett Drive, Gorham, on Sept. 23 on a charge of violating condition of release, on Millett Drive.

Aleksey P. Kasyanov, 34, Pemberly Drive, Windham, on Sept. 26 on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked, failure to give correct name, violating condition of release and failure to register vehicle, on McLellan Road.

Ryan R. Pomerleau, 36, Eliot, on Sept. 30 on a charge of operating under the influence (drugs or combo)-no test, in Gorham.

