PORTLAND — Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has awarded a $20,950 grant to the Portland Fire Department for the purchase of 50 pairs of Globe Firefighting Boots.

“This grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation is greatly appreciated, it will allow us to provide top quality firefighting footwear to our members” Fire Chief Keith Gautreau said.

Portland firefighters will be fitted for the new boots and are expecting delivery within a couple of weeks.

The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation was formed in 2005 with the mission of providing funding, lifesaving equipment, and educational opportunities to first responders and public safety organization and in that time has granted more than $46 million to hometown heroes in 49 states and Puerto Rico, including more than $319,000 in Maine.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: