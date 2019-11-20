It’s no secret that this month has been cold. November? More like Novembrrrr, am I right?

It has been well below normal with the average temperature in Portland 5.8° below average and Augusta 6.9° below normal.

But good news is that it’s about to get milder!

It’ll be nice Thursday with highs in the mid 40s and some sun! Mild again Friday with highs close to 50°!

Partly cloudy Saturday with highs closer to 40°. Light rain/mix on Sunday with highs in the mid 30s.

Sunny Monday with highs in the mid 40s. Partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 40s. In the low 50s Wednesday with a few isolated showers.

Everyone keeps asking us about climate change. (And by asking, it’s more like I’m getting comments like, “So much for climate change, huh?!”)

But let us remember, this is weather. The climate is still changing, and it’s still not good. We can find may more examples of months with above normal average temperatures in recent years, than we can below normal average temperatures. Any by many I mean it’s like 5 to 1 or something close to that. Key takeaway to remember is that weather is not equal to climate.

Meteorologist Jessica Conley

Find me on Facebook, Twitter, or on Instagram (@MeteorloJess)

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: