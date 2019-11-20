I can only assume that the author of a recent letter, “Diabetic child is being priced out of his life” (Nov. 15), is terribly misinformed or intentionally lying about Sen. Susan Collins’ record.
While I am deeply sorry for the struggles the author of the letter (Sabrina Burbeck) and her son are going through, to suggest that Sen. Collins cares more about “Big Pharma” than Mainers struggling to afford life-saving medication like insulin for children with diabetes is not only demonstrably false, it’s a disparaging insult to someone who has committed herself to helping people and their families living with diabetes.
JDRF, the organization leading worldwide efforts to cure Type 1 diabetes, has named Sen. Collins a “trailblazer” for her efforts to increase funding for diabetes research and affordable treatment. Sen. Collins’ record of helping those with diabetes is too long to recount in this limited space. Suffice it to say Sen. Collins is and has been committed to making insulin more affordable and improving technologies that help everyone with diabetes live better and longer.
Also, Eli Lilly, the largest maker of insulin, has not donated to Sen. Collins in the 2020 election cycle. The pharmaceutical giant does, however, have a record of donating directly to Sara Gideon as Maine House speaker. Perhaps that’s what Sen. Collins’ opponents are desperately trying to hide.
Robert Foley
Republican state senator
Wells
