A Gorham man brandished a firearm during a dispute with his girlfriend and her mother in Scarborough, police said, and he has been arrested and charged with criminal threatening with a firearm.
Gabriel DiBacco, 19, also faces an assault charge, according to a statement posted on the Scarborough Police Department’s Facebook page.
Police said they received a report of a disturbance around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday at 90 Broadturn Road at the Scarborough Gardens Apartments complex.
When the officers arrived DiBacco barricaded himself inside the apartment. The incident did not last long, and DiBacco surrendered to police.
No injuries were reported. Additional charges may be filed against DiBacco, police said.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
New England Patriots
Patriots notebook: Harry is a potential cure for Patriots’ red zone woes
-
Sports
MLB notebook: Red Sox add Dalbec, four others, to 40-man roster
-
Politics
Buttigieg’s rise in polls makes him top target in Democratic debate
-
Varsity Maine
Football: QB Kobe Gaudette has matured into leader for Thornton
-
Cops & Courts
Man accused of using gun to threaten girlfriend and her mother in Scarborough