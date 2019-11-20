A Gorham man brandished a firearm during a dispute with his girlfriend and her mother in Scarborough, police said, and he has been arrested and charged with criminal threatening with a firearm.

Gabriel DiBacco, 19, also faces an assault charge, according to a statement posted on the Scarborough Police Department’s Facebook page.

Police said they received a report of a disturbance around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday at 90 Broadturn Road at the Scarborough Gardens Apartments complex.

When the officers arrived DiBacco barricaded himself inside the apartment. The incident did not last long, and DiBacco surrendered to police.

No injuries were reported. Additional charges may be filed against DiBacco, police said.

