NEW HIRES

Northern Light Health named Rand O’Leary the next president of Eastern Maine Medical Center. In this role, O’Leary will also serve as a Northern Light Health’s senior vice president.

O’Leary brings more than 20 years at the helm of health care operations. He was most recently the chief executive for Peace Health Oregon Network. He has a background in advancing quality and safety with a successful record in improving both.

Juliette Jones joined Appletree School in Cape Elizabeth as assistant teacher.

Jones has a degree in community art education from University of Southern Maine. She previously volunteered with Wwoof, a nonprofit farming program in Puerto Rico.

Sean Gallagher joined Northeast Credit Union as manager of its security and fraud department.

Gallagher brings the credit union years of experience in law enforcement and security. He most recently served as manager of the security team at Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester, New Hampshire.

PROMOTIONS

Kathy Verrill was promoted to senior vice president, director of risk management at Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution .

Verrill, of Hiram, brings over 30 years of experience in community banking in numerous roles and departments, including banking operations, retail and lending. She joined SBSI in early 2008 as vice president and commercial services officer before being promoted in 2015 to project manager.

Bernstein Shur announced that attorney Lindsay Leone was named the firm’s hiring partner, effective Jan. 1, 2020.

Leone will continue to practice as a public finance and project development attorney and lead Bernstein Shur’s associate attorney hiring initiatives, including the firm’s summer associate program and lateral recruiting.

Leone joined the firm’s hiring committee in 2017.

Submit your notices of new hires, promotions and professional recognitions to [email protected] and include a jpeg image, if you like.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: