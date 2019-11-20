Skipper is a nine-year-old, moderate energy, miniature poodle mix who originally came to Midcoast Humane as a local stray. Skipper has been adopted and returned due to behaviors potential adopters should be aware of. Skipper loves his toys and can be very loving once you gain his trust. Skipper can also be protective of his toys, so he probably would do best in a home without small children or other animals. Skipper will need to get out frequently for his potty breaks and would rather be with his people than be alone as he has separation anxiety. If you have a quiet home and are retired or at home most of the day, this sweet little senior would love to meet you. For the month of November he has a “name your price” adoption fee. If you have any additional questions about this handsome little gentleman please feel free to call the shelter at (207) 449-1366 ext. 206, email [email protected], or stop by our Brunswick campus in person.

