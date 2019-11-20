A 17-year-old boy from Westbrook has been charged with terrorizing in connection with a social media threat that prompted officials to close Casco Bay High School Wednesday, police said.

The boy was arrested around 9 a.m. for threatening messages he posted on social media directed at a group of Casco Bay students, said Lt. Robert Martin of the Portland Police Department in a news release. A BB gun was seized during the arrest.

The reason for the threat is still being investigated but the initial investigation points to a “longstanding dispute” between two different groups that had been occurring outside of school, Martin said.

Classes at Casco Bay and the Portland Arts & Technology School, which shares a campus with the high school, were cancelled Wednesday after the Portland School Department learned of the threat around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Police will be working with the school district to ensure students have confidence they are safe when they return to class, the release said.

The boy was issued a juvenile summons and given conditions of release that will prohibit him from being on school department property. He was released to the custody of his parents, Martin said.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: