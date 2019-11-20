A statewide program to provide workers with upgraded IT training is seeking applicants.
TechHire Maine has 60 slots for employees of private companies who are looking to advance their IT skills. The program will pay up to 50 percent of the training costs for an incumbent, eligible worker to get IT training that advances the employee’s career. TechHire Maine was designed to address the needs of employers by offering a nontraditional pathway to developing an IT workforce.
“With the state’s current tight labor market and low unemployment, employers are looking for ways to both train their workforce and remain competitive in the economy,” Labor Commissioner Laura Fortman said in a news release. “This grant is an example of how everyone can work together – business, government, and community partners – to help Maine businesses and workers thrive.”
The program allows for employers to choose the training program, the training provider and which employees will get the training. It also will help employers identify appropriate training for employees, if needed.
A $4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor was awarded in 2016 to Coastal Counties Workforce to administer the program. More information is available by contacting Jillian Sample, director of operations, Coastal Counties Workforce, at [email protected] or 207-725-5472.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Divided U.S. House committee backs pot decriminalization
-
Nation & World
U.S. approves first licenses for tech sales to Huawei
-
Nation & World
After 23 years, police test a rape kit and match DNA – to a man suspected all along
-
Business
Program to defray cost of IT training seeks applicants
-
The Maine Forecast
A cold November so far - but that's about to change
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.