One of the most creative and prolific venues for learning new kitchen skills and exploring culinary adventures is Now You’re Cooking in Bath.

Classes are offered on a regular schedule from 6-8 p.m. at the store. Reservations are required and the spaces sell out quickly. The early 2020 schedule is now available, so planning ahead is a great idea. Call 443-1402 to reserve a spot in the Jan. 7 Hawaiian Comfort Food class, the Jan. 14 session on Polish food, the Jan. 28 session on North African stew tangine, the March 11 evening on making spaghetti and fettuccini, and the March 23 session on sushi. Classes are posted through June and the cost for each is $50/person.

Merrymeeting Adult Education offers instruction on unique specialty foods each semester. Nov. 23’s class from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on puff pastries and their varied fillings can provide tasty holiday treats. The class is $40 a person and is being held at Bath Middle School, 6 Old Brunswick Road. Call 729-7323 to register and get info on spring offerings.

Food & Beverage Events in the Southern Midcoast

Nov. 22

Bow Street Market tasting of California wines, 4-6 p.m., free. 79 Bow St., Freeport, 865-6631.

Nov. 23

Bow Street Market tasting of Beaujolais Nouveau, 3-5:30 p.m., free.

Nov. 24

Bow Street Market tasting with Bully Boy Distillery, 2-5 p.m., free.

Nov. 30

Annual Tree Lighting presented by the Brunswick Downtown Association, 2-5 p.m., Brunswick Mall. Free activities include hot chocolate and cookies, horse-drawn wagon rides, carols, and Santa.

Special Notes

Bessie’s Farm Goods offers warm soups for cold nights – butternut squash; chickpeas with coconut milk; Portuguese kielbasa with white beans, cauliflower and kale; cream of fresh broccoli soup loaded with carrots and a healthy amount of cheddar. Call ahead to reserve your selection, 865-9840, 33 Litchfield Road, Freeport.

Frontier Café in Brunswick launched its new winter menu as of Nov. 19. Salads, sandwiches, and mezze boxes will no longer be offered from the coffee bar/café. Guests are welcome to order items from the restaurant menu to-go. 725-5222, 14 Maine St, Ft. Andross.

