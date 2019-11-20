WESTBROOK — City councilors and staff gave their thanks Monday to Mayor Mike Sanphy for his three years in office and longtime service in the city.

The council meeting Monday marked Sanphy’s final meeting before Mayor-elect Mike Foley, now an At-Large councilor, takes the reins in two weeks. Michael Shaughnessy was nominated at a city Democratic caucus Tuesday to fill the seat Foley will vacate upon becoming mayor.

Sanphy came in second in the four-way race for mayor this month.

Foley recalled time spent on a ride-along with Sanphy when Sanphy was a sergeant for the Westbrook Police.

“Thank you, Mike Sanphy, you served well on the City Council and well as the mayor,” Foley said.

Sanphy thanked the speakers at the meeting, but did not make a speech of his own.

As mayor, Sanphy championed issues for seniors, including the creation of a tax break and additional affordable housing. He helped establish the city’s Veteran’s Services department, which few other Maine municipalities have.

Prior to his term as mayor, Sanphy was a Ward 5 City Councilor for five years, where one of his major initiatives was helping the Hawke’s Plaza “Walking Man” sign obtain historical status. His career with the Westbrook Police Department spanned 40 years, during which he worked for about 20 years at the Fire Department. He is also president of the Westbrook Historical Society.

At the meeting Monday, Larry McWilliams was recognized for his six months as Ward 5 councilor.

“Larry, you’ve been a good leader to Ward 5, you run a good business and I hope to work with you again,” Foley said.

Elliot Storey defeated McWilliams for the Ward 5 seat in the Nov. 5 election. At a Westbrook Democratic caucus Tuesday, Shaughnessy, Friends of the Presumpscot President and former mayoral candidate, defeated McWilliams 54-33 to fill Foley’s At-large council seat.

Shaughnessy will be officially appointed and sworn to the City Council at the Dec. 2 inauguration at 7 p.m. at the Westbrook Performing Arts Center. Also being sworn in will be Storey, Claude Rwaganje, At-large, and David Morse, elected to continue in Ward 1, where he had been appointed to fill a vacancy.

