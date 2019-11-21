U.S. Sen. Susan Collins is among a handful of Republican senators reportedly invited to have lunch with President Trump amid the House inquiry into impeachment.
Politico reported Thursday that Collins, along with Utah Sen. Mitt Romney and others, had been invited to dine at the White House to discuss a slate of issues, likely including the impeachment probe underway.
Collins, who is up for re-election in 2020, has yet to comment publicly on impeachment. However, she has criticized the president for asking China to investigate the Bidens, saying it was “completely inappropriate.”
Annie Clark, a spokeswoman for Collins, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
This story will be updated.
