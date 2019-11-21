Ferry Beach Retreat and Conference Center will hosts its third annual Holiday Gathering from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5.

Join other local community members and small businesses for a holiday gathering and celebrate the season together at Ferry Beach. You can meet and mingle with others from the Biddeford/Saco region and support a great cause. Proceeds from this event will be use to build a more accessible campus for those with mobility issues.

Tickets are $20 per person and include hors d’ouevres, a holiday-themed buffet, beverages and assorted desserts. There will be food, music, and plenty of holiday cheer. The cost includes all tax and gratuities and there will be a cash bar available on site.

Registration for the event at www.ferrybeach.org/holiday or call 207-282-4489, ext. 1.

