An advocacy group for Central Maine Power Co. ratepayers says more than 50 CMP customers engaged in billing disputes with the utility have received power shutoff notices with effective dates of Nov. 15 or later.

The Nov. 15 date is significant, according to CMP Ratepayers Unite, because the Maine Public Utilities Commission must give CMP permission to perform cold-weather disconnections on customers, many of whom are caught up in an ongoing dispute over whether the power utility repeatedly overcharged thousands of Mainers and then misled the public about it following CMP’s mismanaged rollout of a new billing system in 2017.

However, PUC Executive Director Harry Lanphear said the utility has not been given permission to shut off any customer’s power since Nov. 15. By law, CMP can not shut off any customer’s power between Nov. 15 and April 15 without permission from the PUC due to health and safety concerns in cold-weather months. CMP has not issued any requests to shut off a customer’s power since Nov. 15, he said.

What CMP can do − and has done – is issue a series of warnings to customers via letters, phone calls and in-person visits to their homes that their power will be shut off at some point after Nov. 15 unless they contact the utility to work out a payment plan, Lanphear said. In fact, he said, the PUC considers the shutoff notices a required step for CMP to take before requesting a permanent power disconnection, along with the other customer outreach methods.

The utility also can perform what are known as “cycle disconnects,” in which it shuts off a customer’s power each day at 10 a.m. and reconnects it at 5 p.m. to get the customer’s undivided attention, he said.

“We have not received one (permanent) winter disconnect request from CMP,” Lanphear said.

Many customers who received shutoff notices either had not received CMP bills in months, or they disputed the amount of their past-due balances or the terms of the repayment plans presented to them by CMP, according to the ratepayers group. It believes the PUC should not sanction potentially dangerous cold-weather shutoffs in light of the widespread billing controversy.

“Some people, the PUC or CMP told them not to pay until all this was over. It’s been two years, so then they have a high (past-due) bill, and they can’t afford that, especially in the winter,” said CMP Ratepayers Unite administrator Judith Hyde. “They’re going to freeze to death. It’s going to be below freezing – it’s winter.”

Lanphear said the PUC has never advised CMP customers involved in billing disputes not to pay their bills. He said it has advised customers to pay what they would consider a reasonable monthly amount.

CMP spokeswoman Catharine Hartnett acknowledged that the notices were issued but indicated that the affected customers were given ample opportunity beforehand to work out payment plans.

“It is ultimately an MPUC decision after Nov. 15,” Hartnett said. “Customers are making claims about their interactions with us … and we can’t tell you what we said to them. It is an important point. We’re not able to release customers’ details about transactions, conversations and accounts, so you’re getting what they said. We can’t tell you our side.”

This story will be updated.

Related Headlines Read complete coverage of our investigation into CMP billing problems

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: