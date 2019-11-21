Re: “Our View: Rising rider numbers show that mass transit works in Maine” (Nov. 5):
The unexpected level of Concord Coach Lines and Greater Portland Metro ridership may indicate our individually increasing awareness of our climate emergency (as well as the difficulty finding parking in Portland).
Another way we each can mitigate the impact of transportation while we await the passage of the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act is to purchase carbon offsets. Some projects plant trees; some provide safe water, reducing the need to boil before drinking; some provide fuel-efficient stoves for Third World cooking, thus improving health while decreasing carbon emissions. This is especially a consideration for holiday air travel.
Valerie Blais
Portland
