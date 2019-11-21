The Maine Unitarian Universalist State Advocacy Network, which links Maine’s 25 Unitarian Universalist congregations to support just laws and policies statewide, adds its voice in support of Abraham J. Peck in his Nov. 9 Maine Voices op-ed (“We’re all included in definition of ‘real Maine,’ ‘real America’ ”). Notwithstanding our respect for the right of free speech protected by the U.S. Constitution, we contend that no Mainer should have tolerance for the perpetuation of religious or ethnic hatred and falsehoods.

As part of the fundamental principles of our faith, Unitarian Universalist congregations covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person. This extends to all who wish to make themselves part of this community, regardless of differences of religious creed, language or ethnicity.

A free and responsible search for truth and meaning is likewise central to our faith. Implicit in this commitment is our responsibility to bear witness and raise our voices in condemnation when others promote untruths intended to demean and to harm religious or racial minorities.

We call on all persons of faith to stand up against repetitive, untrue and hateful anti-Semitic remarks such as those identified by Professor Peck. We must have the courage to confront these hateful untruths in our homes, social clubs, schools and most especially in our place of worship.

Unitarian Universalists stand with our Jewish brothers and sisters and say: “No more!”

Jane Makela

member, Steering Committee, Maine Unitarian Universalist State Advocacy Network

Falmouth

