Supporters of Donald Trump who focus on “outing” the whistleblower reveal their ignorance (in some cases) or their hypocrisy (in others).
These, remember, are the folks who have lately voiced extreme distrust of “the government.” They either don’t understand or they ignore the original motivation for the whistleblower law itself: namely, to ensure that when a regular government worker sees substantial instances of wrongdoing, no matter how high up, there are mechanisms for both taking the complaint(s) seriously and protecting the worker from potential retribution.
The whistleblower statute ensures that “the government” that Trump supporters so disdain cannot become a nest of fraud, self-dealing and corruption.
Shouldn’t people who distrust “the government” in fact applaud such a rule, including its protection of those with the courage to come forward?
Paul Oppenheim
Pownal
