BRUNSWICK — Bowdoin College held its annual Sarah and James Bowdoin Day ceremony Oct. 25 to honor those undergraduates who distinguish themselves with excellence in scholarship.

Those students who are designated Sarah and James Bowdoin Scholars are in the top 20 percent of each class for the previous academic year. In addition, those scholars who earned a GPA of 4.0 are designated Sarah and James Bowdoin Book Award winners.

The following local Sarah and James Bowdoin Scholars are: Kasey Cunningham, of Old Orchard Beach, is a member of the Bowdoin College Class of 2022, she has not declared her major; and Annabel Winterberg, of Saco, is a member of the Bowdoin College Class of 2021 and is earning a major in German and history.

