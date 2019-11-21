NEW YORK — Brock Nelson scored his second goal of the game at 4:16 of overtime, lifting the New York Islanders to a 4-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night to extend their point streak to a franchise-record 16 games.
Nelson, who also scored the overtime winner at Pittsburgh two nights earlier, got a pass from Mathew Barzal on the left side on a rush, cut across the front of a goal to avoid a defender and draw goalie Matt Murray out of position, and then backhanded it into the right side for his eighth.
Anthony Beauvillier had a goal and an assist and Barzal had two assists to help the Islanders improve to 15-0-1 during their streak while winning their fifth straight since an overtime loss to the Penguins here on Nov. 7. New York had earned points in 15 straight games three times previously, the last during a 15-game win streak in the 1981-82 season.
Thomas Greiss stopped 23 shots for his eighth straight win – all coming during the Islanders’ streak – and ninth of the season.
Evgeni Malkin had a goal and an assist, and Brian Rust and Patric Hornqvist also scored for the Penguins. Murray finished with 20 saves.
Nelson, playing in his 500th game, gave the Islanders a 3-2 lead with 4:52 left in the third, scoring off a faceoff just 4 seconds after Pittsburgh’s Sam Lafferty was sent off for tripping Beauvillier. Nelson now has four goals and five assists during a five-game point streak.
Hornqvist tied it with 30 seconds remaining in regulation.
PANTHERS 5, DUCKS 4: Aaron Ekblad scored his second goal of the game 22 seconds into overtime and Florida rallied with five straight goals to stun visiting Anaheim
Brett Connolly sparked the comeback with two goals in 27 seconds in the second period, and Dominic Toninato tied it with 4:23 remaining in the third. Sergei Bobrovsky made 28 saves, and Aleksander Barkov and Jonathan Huberdeau each had two assists.
Ondrej Kase had a goal and an assist for the Ducks, and Rickard Rakell, Nick Ritchie and Max Jones also scored. John Gibson stopped 23 shots.
BLUE JACKETS 5, RED WINGS 4: Oliver Bjorkstrand, Boone Jenner and Eric Robinson scored in the third period as Columbus beat visiting Detroit.
Jenner beat Jimmy Howard with a sharp-angle shot 8:43 into the third, 63 seconds after Bjorkstrand’s tying power-play goal. Robinson made it 5-3 before Detroit’s Tyler Bertuzzi scored with 3:14 left.
Alexandre Texier and Cam Atkinson also scored, Joonas Korpisalo made 22 saves, and Columbus won its third straight.
Bertuzzi had two goals, and Filip Hronek and Luke Glendening also scored for Detroit, which has lost four straight. Howard made 32 saves.
FLYERS 5, HURRICANES 3: Claude Giroux had two goals and two assists, leading Philadelphia past Carolina at Raleigh, North Carolina.
Morgan Frost had a goal and an assist in his second NHL game, helping the Flyers stop a four-game slide. Ivan Provorov also scored, Travis Konecny had three assists and Kevin Hayes added an empty-netter with 5.7 seconds left.
NOTES
BLUES: Forward Sammy Blais will miss at least 10 weeks after undergoing surgery on his right wrist after he was injured Tuesday in a 3-1 win against Tampa Bay.
With Blais out long term, Alex Steen sidelined with a high ankle sprain until early December and Vladimir Tarasenko expected to miss the rest of the regular season following shoulder surgery, the team on Wednesday signed winger Troy Brouwer to a $750,000, one-year deal. Brouwer had been practicing with the Blues on a professional tryout.
