SACO – Barrie W. Herbert, 77, of Lyman Ave., passed away peacefully, Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at his residence, with his loving family by his side.

He was born in Portland, on March 3, 1942, the son of Warren and Sena Jensen Herbert.

Barrie attended local schools and graduated from Westbook High School in 1960.

He briefly owned various billiard parlors in Westbrook and Portland before joining the service.

After his service he attended Andover College (now UNE) and received a degree in computer science.

For over 30 years, he worked as a Computer Analyst /Data Consultant for the Maine Credit Union League – Synergent.

Barrie retired in 2007 and then worked for People Choice Credit Union in Saco.

He enjoyed playing pool, spending time with his grandchildren, who were the light of his life and watching sports, especially the Minnesota Vikings.

He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Kerry Herbert.

Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Margaret Brandt Herbert of Saco; two sons, Jeffrey Herbert and wife, Christine, of Westbrook and Joshua Herbert of Old Orchard Beach; three brothers, Darrell Herbert of Westbrook and wife, Jane, Reginald Herbert of Gorham, and Gregory Herbert and wife, Sandy, of East Hampstead, N.H.; three sisters, Judy Ducharme and husband, Gerald, of Old Orchard Beach, Cheryl Leconte of Gorham and husband, Kevin, and Wendy Brown of Auburn; and three grandchildren, Alex, Maddie and Brandt.

Friends and relatives may call at the Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main Street, Saco, on Monday, November 25, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Most Holy Trinity Main St., Saco, Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery on the Brandt Lot.

Memorial Contributions to the ADA ( American Diabetes Association)

80 Elm Street

Portland, ME 04101

