BRUNSWICK – Raymond Harold Lourie, 90, of Brunswick, Maine, and Clermont, Florida, passed away on November 17, 2019 in Orlando, Florida.

Raymond was born June 2, 1929, in Saint John, N.B. Canada; the son of the late Harold and Louise (Johnson) Lourie. He graduated from the vocational school in Saint John, New Brunswick, and moved to Portland, Maine in 1957, when he became a U.S. citizen. He worked as a manufacturing engineer and retired in 1988. He owned and managed many apartment buildings in the Portland area for over 40 years. He was a handyman that could fix anything.

He married Barbara L. (Durning) on July 23, 1955, in Saint John, N.B. They celebrated 53 years of marriage and raised two children in South Portland. He enjoyed camping in his motor home and belonged to several camping groups. He also liked square dancing and playing card games with family and friends. He became a “snow bird” in 2002. After his wife died in 2009, he moved to Thornton Oaks retirement community in Brunswick Maine in the summers and lived in his RV in the winters at Clerbrook Resort, Clermont, Florida.

He was predeceased by his wife, Barbara, of 53 years; his parents; and his sister, Dorothy; and sister-in-law, Shirley.

Raymond is survived by his brother, Donald of Saint John, N.B.; son, Douglas R. (Arlene) of Fort Walton Beach, Florida; daughter, Diane L. (Nate) Hall of Topsham, Maine; and three grandchildren, Christopher D. Lourie of Alfred, Maine, Sarena and Courtney Hall of Topsham, Maine; nieces, nephews, brother-in-law and cousins of Canada.

Visiting Hours will be held at the Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland, Maine, on Sunday, November 24, from 5 -7 p.m. The funeral service will be held at Thornton Heights United Methodist Church, 100 Westbrook Street, South Portland, Maine, on Monday, November 25, at 11 a.m., followed by a small reception at the church. Burial will be at Brooklawn Memorial Park, 2002 Congress Street, Portland, Maine at 1 p.m., on Monday, November 25.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

