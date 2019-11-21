BIDDEFORD – Micheline Henderson, of Biddeford, who was born Sept. 30, 1951, peacefully went to meet our Lord and Savior on Nov. 17, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

Before her illness she was very active in her church and missionary trips. She loved ministering the word of God to the young and elderly. She enjoyed her work as a Med-tech/CNA. Her family meant everything to her. She especially loved spending time with her two granddaughters.

Micheline is predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Marie Rose Dube; as well as four of her 11 siblings, Louiselle, Jean, Claude and Jacques Dube.

She is survived by her loving husband, John, of 46 years; her daughters, Terry Henderson, Susie Henderson and Laurie Cooper and her husband Chad; her stepsons, John Rayburn and Curran Down; lovingly remembered by her grandchildren, Cierra Albert and Kennady Cooper. She will be remembered and missed by her siblings, Jeannine Therriault (Adelaird), Jacinthe Bisson (Norman), Bert Dube (Claire) Raymond Dube (Claudette), Paul Dube (Claire), Jocelyn Boucher (Richard) and Line Soucy; along with several cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Memorial service to be held on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 11 a.m. at Seacoast Chapel-228 Buxton Road, Saco ME 04072. Celebration of life to follow 1 p.m. at Coppersmith’s Tavern and Table-671 Main Street, South Portland ME 04106.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the GoFundMe page that the family has set-up. https://www.gofundme.com/f/helping-john-with-unforseen-medical-expences.

