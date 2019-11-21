FALMOUTH – Susan Harris Kelsey, 84, died peacefully at her residence at OceanView at Falmouth on November 18, 2019, with her family by her side.

Susan was born on March 5, 1935, to the Rev. John U. Harris and his wife, Katrina Sturges Harris in Boston. She is survived by her husband, Albert Van Boskerck Kelsey (known always as Kerck), and son, Andrew, of Boulder, Colorado, and his wife, Amanda and children, Cameron and Courtney, son, Peter of Flagstaff, Arizona and his partner, Colleen, and son, Patrick, of Phoenix, Arizona and his family. Also surviving is Susan’s sister, Trudy, in Falmouth, and her two sons, Brian of Methuen, Mass. and John of Hanover, New Hampshire, plus their families, and in-laws, John and Mary Kelsey in Orleans, Massachusetts and their three children.

Susan loved good friends, good children, trips to exotic places, good food, and good Malbec. She was a formidable quilter, an art lover, and maker of an extraordinary home.

Susan has been surrounded all her life by loving friends and neighbors from school and college, and the many places she has lived in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Iowa, and nearly 25 years in Maine. Special mention should also be made of her friends from Princeton’s class of 1955, and of Katie Moore and Cetta Leonardi whose friendship lasted from elementary school to her final hours, and her gratitude to the entire congregation of South Freeport Church. To all of these, and to the legion of loving doctors and caregivers who helped her so much during her last weeks, her family’s gratitude is beyond words.

We take comfort from knowing that she has now rejoined the good company of her departed parents and siblings, and of her many happy dogs. A service of remembrance for Susan will be held at South Freeport Church at 2 pm on Saturday, November 23rd. Online condolences may be sent to www.funeralalternatives.net

