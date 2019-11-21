Arrests

11/11 at 3:41 p.m. Cooper Doran, 19, of Emerson Avenue, Saco, was arrested on Coachlantern Lane West by Officer Daniel Donovan on charges of domestic violence assault and criminal mischief.

11/12 at 10:05 p.m. Lauren Rice, 26, of Gristmill Lane, was arrested on Gristmill Lane by Officer Daniel Donovan on a charge of domestic violence assault.

11/13 at 5:46 a.m. Benjamin Sajecki, 30, of Cherryfield Lane, Saco, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 and Hannaford Drive by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating without a license.

11/13 at 11:25 a.m. Heidi Powell, 44, of Portland, was arrested on Pleasant Hill Road by Officer Brian Nappi on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license with prior OUI offense and violating bail condition of release.

11/14 at 3:19 p.m. Timothy Harmon, 49, of Spiller Hill Road, Raymond, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Brian Nappi on charges of tampering with a witness, informant, juror or victim, and violating bail condition of release.

11/15 at 2:48 p.m. Wayne Samuelle Rowland, 27, of Atlanta, Georgia, was arrested on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Breagh Macaulay on a charge of being a fugitive from justice by escape or violation of bail/probation/parole.

11/15 at 2:48 p.m. John Calvin Burton, 27, of Covington, Georgia, was arrested on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Breagh Macaulay on a charge of operating without a license.

11/16 at 2:02 a.m. Christopher Corbell, 25, of Wales Road, Sabattus, was arrested on Hannaford Drive by Sgt. Scott Vaughan on a warrant from another agency.

Summonses

11/11 at 6:06 a.m. Jason Perry, 32, of Cape Road, Hollis, was issued a summons on County Road and Sawmill Lane by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

11/12 at 2:06 p.m. Jason Payer, 34, of Dingley Springs Road, Gorham, was issued a summons on Cabela Boulevard by Officer Andrew Flynn on a charge of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs.

11/13 at 11:48 p.m. Trevor Haller, 19, of Maple Drive, Dayton, was issued a summons on Gorham Road by Officer Holly Thompson on a charge of attaching false plates.

11/14 at 4:36 p.m. Billie LeClair, 25, of Broadway, South Portland, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Holly Thompson on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

11/15 at 3:19 p.m. Antonio Ngavuka, 34, of Marginal Way, Portland, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license.

11/15 at 4:28 p.m. Ethan Bubier, 36, of Harmony, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Jessica LaRose on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

11/16 at 2:38 a.m. Rajib Narayan Das, 36, of Pin Oak Drive, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Sgt. Scott Vaughan on a charge of criminal speeding 30+ mph over the limit.

11/16 at 7:20 p.m. Evan Beauclair, 20, of Rochester, New Hampshire, was issued a summons on Washington Avenue by Officer Sarah Fasulo on a charge of operating after suspension.

11/17 at 1:46 p.m. Jeffrey Darling, 54, of Dutton Hill Road, Windham, was issued a summons on Wassamki Drive by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of operating after suspension.

11/17 at 6:16 p.m. Justin Crouse, 47, of Birchwood Road, Woolwich, was issued a summons on Running Hill Road and Red Brook Lane by Officer Sarah Fasulo on a charge of operating a vehicle with an expired license.

Fire Calls

11/11 at 5:05 a.m. Assist Buxton on Libby Drive.

11/11 at 8:41 a.m. Alarm call on Commerce Drive.

11/11 at 10:10 a.m. Alarm call on Gorham Road.

11/11 at 11:21 p.m. Wires arcing on County Road.

11/12 at 3:01 p.m. Smoke/gas investigation on Ole Ironside Lane.

11/12 at 4:53 p.m. Fire alarm issue on Gorham Road.

11/13 at 1:46 p.m. Alarm call on Lincoln Avenue.

11/14 at 1 a.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

11/14 at 3:31 a.m. Fire alarm issue on Pleasant Hill Road.

11/14 at 4:09 a.m. Odor investigation on Pleasant Hill Road.

11/14 at 4:50 a.m. Alarm call on Cabela Boulevard.

11/14 at 8:30 a.m. Odor investigation on Hannaford Drive.

11/14 at 9:15 a.m. Alarm call on Spring Street.

11/14 at 9:44 a.m. Assist Saco on Wedgewood Drive.

11/14 at 9:50 a.m. Assist Biddeford on Alfred Street.

11/14 at 10:10 a.m. Assist Saco on Harbor Street.

11/14 at 2 p.m. Assist Gorham on Newton Drive.

11/14 at 4:28 p.m. Assist Hollis on Pleasant Hill Road.

11/14 at 6:27 p.m. Alarm call on Piper Road.

11/14 at 7:48 p.m. Alarm call on Gorham Road.

11/14 at 9:37 p.m. Assist Gorham on Chestnut Circle.

11/14 at 10:16 p.m. Fire alarm activated on Ash Swamp Road.

11/15 at 8:49 a.m. Assist Gorham on Maple Drive.

11/15 at 2:02 p.m. Possible brush fire on Hearn Road.

11/15 at 2:22 p.m. Alarm call on Ashley Drive.

11/15 at 4:22 p.m. Unpermitted burn on Track View Terrace.

11/15 at 4:30 p.m. Fire alarm issue on Pine Point Road.

11/16 at 10:08 a.m. Assist Gorham on Birch Drive.

11/16 at 4:56 p.m. Assist Gorham on Tamarack Circle.

11/16 at 6:53 p.m. Smoke/gas investigation on Cummings Road.

11/17 at 7:17 a.m. Odor investigation on Third Avenue.

11/17 at 10:46 a.m. Alarm call on Gorham Road.

11/17 at 11:51 a.m. Odor investigation on Ritzcraft Street.

11/17 at 12:22 p.m. Alarm call on Gorham Road.

11/17 at 1:41 p.m. Carbon monoxide detected on Laughton Circle.

11/17 5:41 p.m. Possible brush fire on Nonesuch Cove Road.

EMS

The Scarborough Fire Department received 49 calls from Nov. 11-17.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: