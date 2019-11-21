Two-day holiday fair – Friday, Nov. 22, 5-7 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 23, 9 a.m.- 3 p.m., Prides Corner Church, 235 Pride St., Westbrook. Handmade crafts, baked goods and silent auction featuring themed gift baskets, a Nathan Eovaldi autographed baseball donated by the Red Sox, and an autographed photo of Kyle Van Noy donated by the Patriots. Supper available Nov. 22, breakfast or lunch Nov. 23, including breakfast items, chowder, soup and hot dogs for purchase. Silent auction ends at 2 p.m. Nov. 23.

Annual Christmas Fair – Saturday, Nov. 23, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., White Rock Community Clubhouse, Wilson Road, Gorham. Sponsored by White Rock Friendship Club. Crafters, white elephant table, baked goods and lunch with corn chowder, hot dogs, chips and homemade pies.

Once Upon a Holiday Christmas Fair – Saturday, Nov. 23, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 132 Auburn St., Portland. Live music, good food handcrafted Thanksgiving and Christmas items. All proceeds go to emergency heating fund to help friends and neighbors this winter.

Craft fair – Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 23-24, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Saco River Theatre and Old White Church, 15 and 29 Salmon Falls Road, Bar Mills, Buxton. Admission donation optional. More than 20 crafters and artists with jewelry; sewn, knit and crocheted items; photography; sea glass art; and Native American items. Also, raffles, face painting, kid’s craft room and shopping center, pictures with Santa, and food.

Annual Christmas fair – Saturday, Nov. 23, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Sebago Lake Congregational Church, 410 Northeast Road, Sebago Lake Village, Standish. Baked good, hand-knit items, cat toys, quilted bags and other hand crafted gifts. Light luncheon available.

Old Fashion Christmas fair – Saturday, Nov. 23, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., West Gorham Union Church, 190 Ossipee Trail (Route 25, three miles west of Gorham Village), Gorham. Craft tables, baked goods, candy, jewelry, slightly used Christmas decorations and jewelry, new handmade knitted items, quilted items, kids’ shopping room; raffle for quilt, $100 gift certificate to Pit Stop Fuels or basket filled with Christmas items. Fish chowder, ham salad sandwiches, sweets, drinks, coffee and doughnuts.

Christmas in the Village Fair – Saturday. Nov. 30. 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Casco Village Church United Church of Christ, 941 Meadow Road (Route 121), Casco. Vendors, shopping, cookie walk, wreaths and music. Lobster rolls and corn chowder available 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

