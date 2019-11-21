Community meal – Thursday, Nov. 21, noon, Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Chicken with stuffing, $5.

Chowder luncheon – Friday, Nov. 22, and every Friday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave., Portland. Bowl of haddock chowder with crackers, $9; or lobster roll lunch with chips, $10; cup of chowder, $6; combination lobster roll with cup of chowder, $13. All lunches include fresh baked bread, pickle, cookie and beverage. Takeouts available.

Church dinner – Saturday, Nov. 23, 5-6 p.m., Buxton United Methodist Church, 276 Chicopee Road, Buxton. To benefit the community. Ham, pork, beans, turkey and desserts. All you can eat, $5; children free.

Community lunch – Tuesday, Nov. 26, noon, Avesta Housing, 409 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Free. Provided by Wayside Food Programs.

Community dinner – Tuesday, 5 p.m. Salvation Army, 297 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Free for ages 55 and up and families with children. Provided by Wayside Food Programs.

Community meal – Wednesday, Nov. 27, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Free. Sponsored by Wayside Food Services and Trinity Lutheran Church of Westbrook.

Free Thanksgiving meal – Thursday, Nov. 28, noon, Mister Bagel, 13 New Portland Road, Gorham. Turkey with all the fixings. Donations accepted for Gorham Ecumenical Food Pantry. For dinner reservations or requests to have meals delivered, call Roxanne Moody at 839-4516.

Haddock supper buffet – Saturday, Nov. 30, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, Parker Farm Road, Buxton. Suggested donation: $8 adult, $4 child, $20 family.

Community meal – Thursday, Dec. 5, noon, Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Baked ham, $5.

Haddock supper – Saturday, Dec.7, 5-6:30 p.m., Keezar Road Church, off Route 35 across from Melby’s Store, North Waterford. Baked, stuffed haddock with tasty side dishes, and homemade pies. $12, $6. Proceeds benefit North Waterford World’s Fair.

Nonprofit organizations who want to list public meals should email information 10 days in advance to [email protected]

