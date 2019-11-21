Arrests

Donald P. Goff Jr., 41, of Biddeford, on Nov. 5 on a warrant, on Cumberland Street.

Shane Dickey, 26, of Gorham, on Nov. 6 on a charge of OUI (alcohol) and violating condition of release, on Main Street.

Olivia P. Difronzo, 28, of Reading, Massachusetts, on Nov. 7 on a charge of unlawful possession of fentanyl powder, trafficking in prison contraband and violating condition of release, on Main Street.

Angela L. Brown, 40, of Limington, on Nov. 7 on a charge of refusal to submit to arrest or detention with physical force, assault on an officer and failing to pay fine after operating after suspension, on Landing Road.

James W. Lowry II, 54, of Portland, on Nov. 7 on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, refusal to submit to arrest or detention with physical force, misuse of public benefits instrument-possession and violating condition of release, on Warren Avenue.

Marcell Valmond, 22, of Gorham, on Nov. 9 on a charge of OUI (alcohol), operating while license is suspended or revoked with priors and violating condition of release, on Main Street.

Batista H. Bayeza, 40, of Winslow Street, on Nov. 9 on a charge of violating protective order from abuse, on Brown Street.

Conrad Martel, 51, of Westbrook, on Nov. 10 on a warrant, on Main Street.

James E. Donnelly, 41, of Medford, Massachusetts, on Nov. 11 on a charge of OUI (alcohol), on Larrabee Road.

Komlan Late, 56, of Walker Street, on Nov. 12 on a charge of motor vehicle speeding 30+ mph over limit and operating while license is suspended or revoked- OUI, on Saco Street.

A juvenile, 12, on Nov. 12 on two charges of assault at the Westbrook Middle School.

Shane Neils Tobiasson, 32, of Kittery, on Nov. 13 on a charge of fugitive from justice and a warrant, on Eisenhower Drive.

A juvenile, 17, on Nov. 14 on a warrant, on Stroudwater Street.

Meriammae Castaneros, 40, of Londonderry New Hampshire, on Nov. 15 on a charge of OUI (alcohol), on Main Street.

Johney Reed, 50, of Portland, on Nov. 16 on a warrant, on Larrabee Road.

Tiffaney Tisey Marie Hardy, 42, of Portland, on Nov. 16 on a charge unlawful possession of fentanyl powder and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, on Larrabee Road.

Barry Jay Buck, 54, of Portland, on Nov. 17 on a charge of violating condition of release, on Larrabee Road.

Summonses

Alfred K. Charles, 18, of Portland, on Nov. 4 on a charge of theft by unauthorized use of property, on Lowell Street.

Cynthia E. Cetroni, 66, of Saco Street, on Nov. 5 on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license, on Main Street.

Monica R. Martin, 33, of Lamb Street, on Nov. 7 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, on Hannaford Drive.

Yousif Ahmed Saheb, 18, of Portland, on Nov. 9 on a charge of violating condition of release, on Spring Street.

Mohammed Hayde Abdulhu Alahmedi, 21, of Gorham, on Nov. 9 on a charge of violating condition of release, on Spring Street.

Barry S. Pocock, 61, of Standish, on Nov. 9 on a charge of attaching false plates, on Main Street.

Brady S. Provencher, 23, of Gorham, on Nov. 9 on a charge of duty to inform law enforcement, on Main Street.

Matthew H. Arnold, 23, of Gorham, on Nov. 9 on a charge of duty to inform law enforcement, on Main Street.

Matthew L. Balben, 42, of High Street, on Nov. 10 on a charge of violating condition of release, OUI (alcohol) with no test and a prior and operating after habitual offender revocation with a prior, on Main Street.

Rachael E. Hennessy, 31, of Springvale, on Nov. 11 on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked, on Main Street.

Jenniffer A. Robinson, 34, of Cumberland Street, on Nov. 14 on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked, on William B. Clarke Drive.

Trevor R. Brackley, 22, of Portland, on Nov. 15 on a charge of operating after license suspension, on Bridge Street.

Rose F. Small, 33, of Biddeford, on Nov. 15 on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked, on Conant Street.

Alliyah M. Martin, 18, of Winslow Street, on Nov. 17 on a charge of illegal possession of a usable amount of marijuana by a juvenile, on Stroudwater Street.

